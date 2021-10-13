Traffic
October 13th Weather Forecast

By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We will have decreasing clouds today with more PM sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Thursday will bring highs around 80 degrees with a chance of a few showers late in the day. Rain is likely on Friday especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain will move out of the area Saturday morning. Temperatures will be around 60 this weekend. Highs are expected to be in the 60s next week with mostly dry weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

