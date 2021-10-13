One dead after car crashes into Lucas County Rec Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a car crashed into the Lucas County Rec Center overnight.

The victim, who has not been identified, was the driver of the vehicle.

According to Maumee Police, the car went through a fence and into a portion of the building that contains maintenance supplies and yard equipment.

Officers spotted the crash while patrolling the area. The crash was not called in by any witnesses, so it unknown what time it occurred.

The incident is under investigation.

