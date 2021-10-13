Perrysburg schools partners with Promedica

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new partnership at Perrysburg schools is giving students an opportunity to learn and grow in the STEM fields. The school is partnering with Promedica, who is agreeing to give $500,000 to the school district over the next six years to help bolster STEM projects as well as fine arts, and athletics.

“Today represents all that is right in our community,” Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler said.

“We have two premier organizations partnering to improve the human condition here in Perrysburg and across the region.”

The money will go towards programs and projects in math science, engineering and technology courses, but also towards fine arts and career exploration resources.

The money will even go to the athletics department, including providing athletic trainers for events.

“It’s really a financial gift to kind of embellish and to grow the programs that are occurring here in Perrysburg schools. Everything from STEM education to the arts to athletics as needed. Also with the community heights development, hopefully it can help in that area as well,” Promedica executive Dr. Kent Bishop said.

With this gift, Perrysburg hopes to create the next generation of artists, scientists and leaders.

