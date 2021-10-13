Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Perrysburg schools partners with Promedica

Health company giving $500,000 over next six years
Perrysburg partners with Promedica
Perrysburg partners with Promedica(Chase Bachman)
By Chase Bachman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new partnership at Perrysburg schools is giving students an opportunity to learn and grow in the STEM fields. The school is partnering with Promedica, who is agreeing to give $500,000 to the school district over the next six years to help bolster STEM projects as well as fine arts, and athletics.

“Today represents all that is right in our community,” Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler said.

“We have two premier organizations partnering to improve the human condition here in Perrysburg and across the region.”

The money will go towards programs and projects in math science, engineering and technology courses, but also towards fine arts and career exploration resources.

The money will even go to the athletics department, including providing athletic trainers for events.

“It’s really a financial gift to kind of embellish and to grow the programs that are occurring here in Perrysburg schools. Everything from STEM education to the arts to athletics as needed. Also with the community heights development, hopefully it can help in that area as well,” Promedica executive Dr. Kent Bishop said.

With this gift, Perrysburg hopes to create the next generation of artists, scientists and leaders.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Dee Warner still missing after extensive search of property
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Former Ottawa Hills Schools employee Ronald Stevens sentenced
Officers spotted the crash while patrolling the area
One person dead after car crashes into Lucas County Rec Center
Poison hemlock is a toxic weed. It's becoming more wide-spread, including here in Toledo, and...
Poison Hemlock overspreading in Ohio
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

New police/firefighters, lead line replacement among Toledo’s American Rescue Plan spending
University of Findlay
In need of fertilizer for your garden or farm? The University of Findlay is giving away free manure
The non-profit helps veterans, service members, and their families.
Thousands stolen from local non-profit for veterans
Officers spotted the crash while patrolling the area
One person dead after car crashes into Lucas County Rec Center