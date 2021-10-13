Quick-aging Maumee Bay State Park facility due for upgrades

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Maumee Bay State Park opened its doors in 1991, it was always the place to go for conferences or weddings and events.

But over the years, the exterior of the park has fallen into disrepair.

With peeling paint on the trim and siding on many of the buildings many people are asking who is in charge of the maintenance.

In 2018 the US Hotel and Resort management took over managing the property with a reported $2.5 million dollar improvement plan.

Much of the reported improvements were to the inside and capital projects. But the outside of the buildings seems yet to be addressed.

The company is now under the name of Regency Management.

13abc contacted the Ohio Department Of Natural Resources that is in charge of the park. They issued this statement:

“The waterfront location of Maumee Bay State Park Lodge provides for beautiful views and varied outdoor recreation. However, the wind blowing off the lake combined with lake-related weather events cause the buildings to quickly look weathered.

It’s always a priority to keep our buildings looking pristine. This year, we completed several interior projects at the lodge. Now that the weather is cooling down, we are in the process of getting a quote for exterior paint so a fresh façade will greet visitors next spring!”

There have already been $1 million dollars in improvements to the interior of the lodge including:

• Flooring to include tile and carpeting throughout the lodge common areas

• Renovations to bathrooms in 120 guestrooms including new showers, sinks, toilets, and guestroom entryway/bathroom flooring

• Dining room improvements including carpeting, furnishings, and finishes

• Snack bar improvements

• The overall budget for Maumee Bay State Park is $1,549,000 (this is the personnel and non-personnel budget for the campground and day use areas of the park and does not include the lodge, cabins, or golf course operations)

