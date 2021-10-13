Traffic
Rare Spanish-style Toledo home saved from demolition

Old West End Association taking on revitalization project
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Old West End house has been called rare and architecturally significant, and yet the Lucas County Land Bank almost tore it down.

But the Old West End Association wasn’t going to let that happen.

Michael Walker lives in the neighborhood and now he’s taking on the revitalization of 624 West Delaware.

The land bank gave the association the keys to the home, and now it’s up to Walker and other members to restore it.

He said this early 20th century house is architecturally significant and one-of-a-kind.

“That shake style mixed with the Spanish style, you just don’t see it that often. The neighborhood is such a mix of architecture that if we lose this, we’re not going to have another one like it. We want to keep out status as the most Victorian homes east of the Mississippi River,” said Walker.

But Walker said he doesn’t want the project to stop with just this house. The goal?

“Finish this house, sell the house to a private owner and then we go to the next house, and then the next house, and the next house, and we just keep revitalizing all over the neighborhood. We don’t want to push anybody that’s living here now out, but we want to bring more neighbors in.”

On day one of the project, Walker said he only expected a few people to volunteer to help. To his surprise, a whole group showed up and got to work.

Walker credits the new fixer-upper trend with bringing in some volunteers.

“We knew that day that it was going to be good because we had volunteers and that’s what it takes. HGTV has created some monsters, but for the most part it’s generated a lot of interest.”

They do have a lot of volunteers, but Walker said money is what’s really going to get this project rolling.

If you want to donate some money to the revitalization effort, here’s the link to the Old West End Association’s website: http://www.toledooldwestend.com/624-delaware-revitalization-project

