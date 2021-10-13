Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Washington Township’s Board of Trustees vote to sell township hall

In a 2 to 1 vote, the board voted to sell the old township hall on Blessing Drive.
The building is in need of repairs, but residents are fighting to save it.
The building is in need of repairs, but residents are fighting to save it.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At tonight’s Washington Township Board of Trustees meeting, in a 2 to 1 vote the board approved the sale of the township hall located on Blessing Drive.

“We had to make a very tough decision and we did,” says Board of Trustees vice-chairperson Kellie Schlachter.

The board had been trying to figure out what to do with the structure for over a year, and trustee Leo Brittson said it was time to do something about it.

The board released an ad for the building, accepting a minimum offer of $75,000. They say they only got back one bid, for a little over $80,000, and they took it.

Some residents of township are sad to see the sale of building, especially for what they say was a low price.

“The building has been appraised for over 200 hundred thousand dollars,” says Barb Kingsley, who lives near the building. “They didn’t even go through a realtor. They think they are being fiscally responsible, but they are not.”

Schlachter says there are more residents that agree with the sale, but did not speak up in fear of retaliation from those opposed.

“They don’t want to say go ahead and sell it. They don’t want to get attacked. So we have to be their voice too,” says Schlachter. “It’s unfortunate. I don’t want to make anyone upset, but I want to make the right choices so we have a future here.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Dee Warner still missing after extensive search of property
Poison hemlock is a toxic weed. It's becoming more wide-spread, including here in Toledo, and...
Poison Hemlock overspreading in Ohio
New scam changes residents' electric supplier
New scam changes residents’ electric supplier, costing them money
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Former Ottawa Hills Schools employee Ronald Stevens sentenced
Clifford Owensby, a Black paraplegic man, says he was racially profiled during a traffic stop...
Paraplegic man pulled from car by Ohio officers during traffic stop

Latest News

Maumee Bay Damage
Quick-aging Maumee Bay State Park facility due for upgrades
This Old West End home is ready to be renovated
Rare Spanish-style Toledo home saved from demolition
There are 2,000 different kinds of wild mushrooms in Ohio
Mushrooms are sprouting up in yards all over the region
Environmental friendliness has played a major role in recent projects on the bowling green...
New device charging station at BGSU