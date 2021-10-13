Washington Township’s Board of Trustees vote to sell township hall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At tonight’s Washington Township Board of Trustees meeting, in a 2 to 1 vote the board approved the sale of the township hall located on Blessing Drive.

“We had to make a very tough decision and we did,” says Board of Trustees vice-chairperson Kellie Schlachter.

The board had been trying to figure out what to do with the structure for over a year, and trustee Leo Brittson said it was time to do something about it.

The board released an ad for the building, accepting a minimum offer of $75,000. They say they only got back one bid, for a little over $80,000, and they took it.

Some residents of township are sad to see the sale of building, especially for what they say was a low price.

“The building has been appraised for over 200 hundred thousand dollars,” says Barb Kingsley, who lives near the building. “They didn’t even go through a realtor. They think they are being fiscally responsible, but they are not.”

Schlachter says there are more residents that agree with the sale, but did not speak up in fear of retaliation from those opposed.

“They don’t want to say go ahead and sell it. They don’t want to get attacked. So we have to be their voice too,” says Schlachter. “It’s unfortunate. I don’t want to make anyone upset, but I want to make the right choices so we have a future here.”

