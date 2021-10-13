Weekend of Kindness kicks off Saturday

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness is holding a Weekend of Kindness at Wheeler Farms Corn Maze in Whitehouse this weekend. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Butterfly House.

The event encourages the public to donate supplies for the organization’s Kindness Rooms. Those who bring items (or who drop them off at schools with Kindness Rooms) will receive a $1 coupon for the maze.

Supplies include cardstock (all colors), decorative paper (all holidays), colored pencils, stamp pads (any color), paper (24lb or heavier), kindness books, glue dots & foam squares, precision glue bottles, A2 envelopes, markers, scissors, and microfiber cloths.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.