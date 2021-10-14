10/14: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

October 14th’s record high is 86F, and we’ll likely fall just shy of it. Rain moves in later tonight, and ramps up through Friday. A few storms could carry gusty winds heading into Friday afternoon/evening, with a big cooldown to (finally) fall-like weather to follow: upper-50s Saturday, low-60s Sunday.

