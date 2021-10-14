Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

10/14: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Near-record highs today; stormy Friday; much cooler Saturday
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

October 14th’s record high is 86F, and we’ll likely fall just shy of it. Rain moves in later tonight, and ramps up through Friday. A few storms could carry gusty winds heading into Friday afternoon/evening, with a big cooldown to (finally) fall-like weather to follow: upper-50s Saturday, low-60s Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers spotted the crash while patrolling the area
One person dead after car crashes into Lucas County Rec Center
There are 2,000 different kinds of wild mushrooms in Ohio
Mushrooms are sprouting up in yards all over the region
Two people were injured after a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Driver facing charges after two-car crash in Maumee
Maumee Bay Damage
Quick-aging Maumee Bay State Park facility due for upgrades
This Old West End home is ready to be renovated
Rare Spanish-style Toledo home saved from demolition

Latest News

Near-record highs today, a stormy end to the week... and much more fall-like highs this...
10/14: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Rain Likely Friday
October 14th Weather Forecast
October 14th Weather Forecast
October 14th Weather Forecast
10/13/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/13/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast