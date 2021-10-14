10/14: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Near-record highs today; stormy Friday; much cooler Saturday
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
October 14th’s record high is 86F, and we’ll likely fall just shy of it. Rain moves in later tonight, and ramps up through Friday. A few storms could carry gusty winds heading into Friday afternoon/evening, with a big cooldown to (finally) fall-like weather to follow: upper-50s Saturday, low-60s Sunday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.