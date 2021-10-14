BG Schools suspend some bus routes due to driver shortage

BOLWING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Some students in the Bowling Green City Schools district will need to find alternative means of transportation to and from school on Thursday and Friday.

Due to a lack of available bus drivers, buses 15, 20, 24, and 25 will not be running on Thursday and Friday, according to BG superintendent Francis Scurci.

Penta students will need to be dropped off at the high school bus loop prior to 7:20 a.m. in order to be transported.

According to the BG Independent, Scruci said the situation is fluid and “additional communication may need to be made that would impact the start of next school week.”

