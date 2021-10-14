Traffic
Bowling Green man accused of practicing medicine without license

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he practiced medicine without a license.

William Van Robison, 68, owned and operated Myo-Fit Pain Management in downtown Bowling Green. But according to court documents, Robison has not had a license to practice since 2012.

According to its Facebook page, Myo-Fit focused on eliminating patient pain with a focus on self-treatment. It also said Robison was a licensed massage and trigger therapist with seven years of experience.

A Grand Jury indicted Robison on five charges, including practicing medicine without a license, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition. The allegations stem from incidents ranging from June 2015 through December 2017.

Robison is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with another person by force or threat of force. His first court date is scheduled for Oct. 22.

The case is being handled by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. It believes there are more victims in the case and are asking anyone who has a similar experience to contact Bowling Green Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

