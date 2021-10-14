Department of Education releases state report cards

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Education released its 2020-21 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday, and for the second straight year, they do not contain overall grades or ratings.

The report cards don’t contain overall grades for any districts or buildings, individual grades, or ratings for given components or performance measures due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s report cards also did not assign overall grades or ratings.

You can find a searchable database of school districts and buildings from across the state at this link.

Of nine local school districts -- Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green, Maumee, Oregon, Ottawa Hills, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Toledo, and Washington Local -- seven had graduation rates above 90 percent; only Toledo and Washington Local fell below that line.

Ottawa Hills led local districts in student attendance percentage (96.7) and graduation rate (98.3). BG had the second-high attendance percentage (95.5), and Anthony Wayne had the second-highest graduation rate (98.1).

The report cards also detail teacher information, such as average salary and years of experience. Once again, Ottawa Hills leads in both categories, with an average teacher salary of $82,446 and average experience of 20 years. Maumee teachers had the second most experience, with 19 years, and second highest average salary at $78,162.

School district Student attendance Graduation rate Avg. teacher salary Avg. teacher years of experience Anthony Wayne 95.3% 98.1% $72,885 11 Bowling Green 95.5% 95.5% $58,723 11 Maumee 94.4% 97.1% $78,162 19 Oregon 91.7% 92.3% $71,753 8 Ottawa Hills 96.7% 98.3% $82,446 20 Perrysburg 95.3% 97.3% $71,416 12 Sylvania 95% 94.2% $69,053 13 Toledo 85.8% 82.3% $68,778 14 Washington Local 93.9% 88.6% $73,939 18

