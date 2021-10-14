Traffic
Department of Education releases state report cards

Ottawa Hills campus, July 2020.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Education released its 2020-21 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday, and for the second straight year, they do not contain overall grades or ratings.

The report cards don’t contain overall grades for any districts or buildings, individual grades, or ratings for given components or performance measures due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s report cards also did not assign overall grades or ratings.

You can find a searchable database of school districts and buildings from across the state at this link.

Of nine local school districts -- Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green, Maumee, Oregon, Ottawa Hills, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Toledo, and Washington Local -- seven had graduation rates above 90 percent; only Toledo and Washington Local fell below that line.

Ottawa Hills led local districts in student attendance percentage (96.7) and graduation rate (98.3). BG had the second-high attendance percentage (95.5), and Anthony Wayne had the second-highest graduation rate (98.1).

The report cards also detail teacher information, such as average salary and years of experience. Once again, Ottawa Hills leads in both categories, with an average teacher salary of $82,446 and average experience of 20 years. Maumee teachers had the second most experience, with 19 years, and second highest average salary at $78,162.

School districtStudent attendanceGraduation rateAvg. teacher salaryAvg. teacher years of experience
Anthony Wayne95.3%98.1%$72,88511
Bowling Green95.5%95.5%$58,72311
Maumee94.4%97.1%$78,16219
Oregon91.7%92.3%$71,7538
Ottawa Hills96.7%98.3%$82,44620
Perrysburg95.3%97.3%$71,41612
Sylvania95%94.2%$69,05313
Toledo85.8%82.3%$68,77814
Washington Local93.9%88.6%$73,93918

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

