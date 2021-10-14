Dine in the 419: Craft Beer & Gourmet Sandwiches at Harvest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It started as a produce market about seven years ago, but now Harvest has grown into a go-to hot spot for craft beer, wine, and deli sandwiches that are out of this world.

Nick Salvatore says all the guys at his plant come to Harvest, located on Airport Hwy. in Holland, multiple times a week. Why? Because of the sandwiches and beer, of course.

“They have the best sandwiches in town for sure. They’re all homemade. … I mean, from the pasta salads, you name it, they’re all friendly, it’s amazing coming here,” Salvatore said.

So we headed to the kitchen and cooked up one of their top-selling sandwiches, the Southwest Turkey Ciabatta with co-owner Amy Baumgartner.

“It’s a mixture of our chipotle lime mayo, we put a papadum pepper, which is a sweet and spicy pepper on it. And then we have our chipotle turkey, tomato, onion, and then we top it off with our firecracker Colby jack cheese,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner said they try to make everything in-house – sauces, salads, everything they can. For things like desserts, they make sure to order those from local bakeries.

She runs Harvest with her husband Kurt, who says what makes Harvest different is their vast variety of craft beer. You can pick and choose from their single cans and make a 6-pack of your own, or do some tastings at the growler station and get your own pour.

“We also have 18 taps on our growler station, so we fill growlers, 64-ounce, 32-ounce, we also have 16-ounce cans if you want to do one can of something off the growler station,” Kurt said.

Harvest is located at 8060 Airport Hwy. and is open every day from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

