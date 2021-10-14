Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Father charged in death of woman shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm....
Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm. Police say his 2-year-old son found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.(Source: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.

Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head. A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help.

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers spotted the crash while patrolling the area
One person dead after car crashes into Lucas County Rec Center
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Dee Warner still missing after extensive search of property
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Former Ottawa Hills Schools employee Ronald Stevens sentenced
Poison hemlock is a toxic weed. It's becoming more wide-spread, including here in Toledo, and...
Poison Hemlock overspreading in Ohio
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

The Toledo Mayor says the Toledo Recovery Plan was formulated from citizen feedback, and lead...
City of Toledo gets to work on Toledo Recovery Plan
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
William Shatner boldly goes where no 90-year-old has gone before.
Final frontier: William Shatner goes to space
In this Jan. 14, 2009, file photo, civil rights leader and political activist Timuel Black...
Civil rights activist, historian Timuel Black dies at 102