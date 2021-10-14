Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Monroe Co. man injured during home invasion

The four male suspects identified themselves at “Monroe County Sheriff” after forcing entry into the Frenchtown Twp. home
Monroe County Sheriff's office will be hosting the Arrive Alive Tour at the Monroe County Fair.
Monroe County Sheriff's office will be hosting the Arrive Alive Tour at the Monroe County Fair.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A Frenchtown Township man suffered minor injuries after he was assaulted by four men who identified themselves as Monroe County Sheriff deputies during an armed robbery home invasion on Thursday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, four unknown suspects forced entry into a home in the 2100 block of Sandy Creek Rd. around 2:30 a.m. The men assaulted the male occupant of the home, forcing him to the floor and tying him up while the suspects ransacked the residence.

Once the four suspects fled the home, the victim went to a nearby residence and called 911.

Detectives are investigating the armed robbery and following up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

