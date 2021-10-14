Traffic
Neighborhood recycling bins overflow after no pick-up for six weeks

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Recycling in Toledo is supposed to be picked up every other week but a resident on Lorain street says that’s not happening. Laura Schnapp says she’s called Republic Services several times but the cans are still sitting in the street. She says when the wind blows it creates a mess some of the cardboard, bottles and cans end up on the ground.

“We can only put our trash on one side of the street because it’s a one-way. So it’s very inconvenient for parking with all these trash cans out here for six weeks. It’s only the recycle that is not getting picked up,” said resident Laura Schnapp.

Republic sent a truck out to pick up the recycle bins. They are looking into why the bins were not picked up in six weeks.

