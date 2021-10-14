Traffic
No grade cards for Ohio school districts for the second year in a row

Abbreviated reports were issued Thursday.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The pandemic has changed a lot of things in our world, and that includes the way progress is measured at school district’s around Ohio. There are no ratings from the Ohio Department of Education this year, but abbreviated state report cards were released Thursday.

District leaders say even though the state isn’t handing out grade cards this year, there are plenty of measures in place to track the progress of the district’s 22,000 students.

Since the pandemic started, students around the state have split time between remote and in-person learning, and some of them didn’t take part in state testing.

Jim Gault is the Executive Transformational Leader of Curriculum and Instruction for the district

“Normally at this time of year, we get a lot of student data, and a letter grade is assigned to us. None of that is happening due to COVID.”

Even though a lot of data is available, the ODE said it wouldn’t be fair to rate schools based it. So for a second year in a row, there are no ratings.

“Nearly 14% of kids decided not to take the tests last year, which resulted in missing data for districts, so they decided to not do what they normally due in terms of accountability.”

But that doesn’t mean there’s no accountability for the districts. TPS leaders say tracking the success of its students is a top priority.

Dr. Romules Durant is the Superintendent.

“We’ve been using internal diagnostics to really see where our kids are at. We have done a diagnostic on every student to show us where they are currently at as well as the projection of where they’ll be in the spring based on average pace and aggressive pace.”

There are certainly a number of challenges for TPS moving forward.

“There is a need in terms of social and emotional care. Some students are behind in their work, and we are working to get them caught up to where they need to be,” says Gault.

Gault says there are also plenty of success stories.

“Our graduation rate has improved about 20% over the last five years. We came in over 82% last year. We are also seeing year-over-year growth. We will continue to do that and celebrate our successes.”

If you’d like to learn more, click here.

