October 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible at times today. Otherwise, it will be very warm and humid with highs in the low to middle 80s. Rain is more likely tonight and again late Friday afternoon through Friday night. Showers should end Saturday morning. About 1″ to 1.5″ of rain is expected across the area on average. The weekend will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will warm up to about 70 next Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.