October 14th Weather Forecast

Rain Likely Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible at times today. Otherwise, it will be very warm and humid with highs in the low to middle 80s. Rain is more likely tonight and again late Friday afternoon through Friday night. Showers should end Saturday morning. About 1″ to 1.5″ of rain is expected across the area on average. The weekend will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will warm up to about 70 next Wednesday.

