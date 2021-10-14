ProMedica, Perrysburg High School announce new partnership

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A new partnership between a local school district and ProMedica will provide new programs and resources for the next decade and beyond.

ProMedica and Perrysburg High School will give students an opportunity to learn and grow in the STEM fields.

“Today represents all that is right in our community,” Perrysburg superintendent Tom Hosler said. “We have two premier organizations partnering to improve the human condition here in Perrysburg and across the region.”

The health care company is giving $500,000 to the school over the next six years. The money will go toward programs and projects in math, science, engineering, and technology courses, but also fine arts and career exploration programs.

The funds will also help athletics by providing athletic trainers at events.

“To kind of embellish and to grow the programs that are occurring here in Perrysburg schools, everything from STEM education to the arts to athletics as needed,” ProMedica’s Dr. Kent Bishop said.

With the gift, ProMedica hopes to create the next generation of artists, scientists, and leaders.

