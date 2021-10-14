Tips for winterizing your home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It may have felt like summer on Thursday, but don’t let that fool you; winter is coming.

Tom Wojciechowski, owner of Wojo’s Heating & Air Conditioning, spoke with us about how you can get your home ready for the colder weather.

“I would first recommend you replace your air filter. And what I want people to realize is that there is an arrow on your air filter and that is the direction of the airflow so this should normally be pointed at the furnace or your air handler, so you want to replace that,” Tom said. “If you have a humidifier, replace your humidifier pad. This is the pad which the water runs down and puts humidity into your home. These are relatively inexpensive and they come in different sizes.”

With the warmth persisting into mid-October, you may still be running your air conditioner. However, if you plan to cover it for the winter, Tom advises, “Cover it with something breathable. You don’t want to cover it with all plastic where you get condensation on the inside and you start having rusting problems.”

You can also save money this winter by investing in a humidifier to make cooler air more comfortable, as well as a programmable thermostat to cut down on heating costs when out of the house. And, the sooner you winterize your home, the better.

“Preparation is the key. If you get it done ahead of time then it’s one less thing you have to worry about when I gets cold. Unfortunately people do wait until it gets near zero outside and then they have a furnace break down and now you got waterlines freezing and breaking and disasters. So if you can get it done now and prepare, it’s the smart way to go.”

Reporting in Northwood, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.