Toledo Police accused of lack of diversity in promotions

Toledo Police officers will hit the streets in two weeks
Toledo Police officers will hit the streets in two weeks(Alexis Means)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The African American Police League is accusing the Toledo Police Department of a lack of diversity when it comes to promoting officers through the ranks.

In a press release from the AAPL, the organization says it has “grown concerned that the actions of the Toledo Police Department, backed by the City of Toledo, are not consistent with their bold statements on seeking greater diversity within the department.” The release goes on to say that, whether department leadership intended it or not, “they have manipulated the promotional process to exclude, in some cases, the most qualified black candidates in order to select white male and female candidates for promotion.”

The AAPL is calling on the department to create a plan to address the issues they’ve outlined, including the accusation that there is a lack of diversity within some areas of the department. The organization says they are seeking immediate action and has filed a formal complaint with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

In a statement sent Thursday morning, Toledo Police Chief George Kral said his department is committed to diversity.

“As Chief of Police for the City of Toledo, it has always been a goal of mine to have a department made up of highly qualified and diverse individuals,” Kral’s statement said. “I have worked alongside the City of Toledo Human Resources Department to create and maintain an equal working environment that cultivates diverse specialty units and command structure. I understand the importance and need for diversity within our organization, and will continue to work with the AAPL to achieve that goal.”

