Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPD investigating shooting at plasma donation center

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating a shooting in Toledo Thursday afternoon.

An unknown suspect fired shots in the parking lot of Talecris Plasma Resources on Dorr Street around 1:00 p.m. No one was injured in the shooting.

One witness told 13abc she was sitting in a car in the parking lot waiting for her uncle to finish donating plasma when her rear driver side window was shot out. She said she thought the shooter was someone riding by on a bike.

Police have not yet confirmed details of the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers spotted the crash while patrolling the area
One person dead after car crashes into Lucas County Rec Center
There are 2,000 different kinds of wild mushrooms in Ohio
Mushrooms are sprouting up in yards all over the region
Two people were injured after a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Driver facing charges after two-car crash in Maumee
Maumee Bay Damage
Quick-aging Maumee Bay State Park facility due for upgrades
This Old West End home is ready to be renovated
Rare Spanish-style Toledo home saved from demolition

Latest News

Bowsher High School (Source: Toledo Public Schools)
No grade cards for Ohio school districts for the second year in a row
Tips for winterizing your home
Tips for winterizing your home
Tips for winterizing your home
Grades were not given to school districts for the second year in a row because of the pandemic
Changes to state report cards for Ohio school districts