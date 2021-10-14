TPD investigating shooting at plasma donation center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating a shooting in Toledo Thursday afternoon.

An unknown suspect fired shots in the parking lot of Talecris Plasma Resources on Dorr Street around 1:00 p.m. No one was injured in the shooting.

One witness told 13abc she was sitting in a car in the parking lot waiting for her uncle to finish donating plasma when her rear driver side window was shot out. She said she thought the shooter was someone riding by on a bike.

Police have not yet confirmed details of the incident.

