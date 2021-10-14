Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers spotted the crash while patrolling the area
One person dead after car crashes into Lucas County Rec Center
There are 2,000 different kinds of wild mushrooms in Ohio
Mushrooms are sprouting up in yards all over the region
Maumee Bay Damage
Quick-aging Maumee Bay State Park facility due for upgrades
This Old West End home is ready to be renovated
Rare Spanish-style Toledo home saved from demolition
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Former Ottawa Hills Schools employee Ronald Stevens sentenced

Latest News

FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill
Impaired driver cause crash on Trail in Maumee
Car crash in Maumee caused by impaired driver
Supply chain issues hitting local restaurants
Global supply chain issues leaving mark on local businesses