10/15: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

More rain overnight; cooler, drier weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We may get a brief break for Football Friday games before more showers come in overnight. Much cooler air will then rush in behind our late-week cold front, with a few showers still lingering Saturday morning (highs may struggle to reach 60F). Drier air also means we’ll bottom out in the mid-40s Sunday through Tuesday mornings, though lots of afternoon sunshine will make for a nice, crisp second half of the weekend!

Multiple officers are on the scene of a shooting on the 1100 block of Montrose Thursday night.
18-year-old victim in Montrose shooting dies
Ryan Zam, 32, was shot and killed on Monday, October 4, in Toledo.
Bond set for homicide suspect in Consaul St. shooting
Two people were injured after a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Driver facing charges after two-car crash in Maumee
On December 6, 2018, officers were called to a building behind The Rock Church off Airport...
Toledo man indicted for running funeral home without a license
TPD investigating shooting at plasma donation center
A brief break in the rain for some football, with more overnight... then a much cooler weekend...
