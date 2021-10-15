Traffic
6-year-old passenger dies in Monroe Co. crash

A 6-year-old died after a truck overturned in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday.
A 6-year-old died after a truck overturned in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday.(WILX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A 6-year-old child is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Monroe County.

Troopers from the Monroe Post of Michigan State Police were called to the crash on Grafton Rd. near Ash St. around 10:15 p.m.

According to MSP, a black Dodge Ram truck was driving northbound on Grafton when the driver lost control. The truck left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned.

A 6-year-old passenger in the rear seat was ejected. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The 27-year-old male driver was evaluated on the scene and not taken to the hospital.

MSP believes speed and alcohol consumption are both factors in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone having additional information regarding the crash is asked to call the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

