Bomb threat closes Perkins High School

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A bomb threat on Friday morning forced the closing of Perkins High School in Sandusky.

According to a Facebook post made by the school, the school received a bomb threat around 7:45 a.m. However, administrators and police don’t think the threat is credible.

Furry Elementary, Meadowlawn Intermediate, and Briar Middle School remain open.

Parents and guardians, Please be advised that at approximately 7:45 a.m. today, Friday, October 15, Perkins High School... Posted by Perkins High School on Friday, October 15, 2021

Student drivers were released, with the remainder of the students evacuated to the high school gymnasium. Parents and guardians picked up their students in the back of the gymnasium.

Busing was available to take students home, as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.