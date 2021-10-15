Car pinned by semi at I-75S ramp to I-475W

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rescue crews are on the scene of a major crash on I-75 southbound at the ramp to I-475 westbound. According to 13abc crews on the scene, a semi-truck has collided with a passenger car, pinning the car beneath the cab of the truck.

There is currently no information as to the cause of the accident or what injuries may have been sustained either by the people in the car or the driver of the truck. I-75S is closed at the ramp and drivers are being directed off the highway.

13abc will have more information as it becomes available.

