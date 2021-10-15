City employee files lawsuit claiming discrimination in workplace

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A City of Toledo employee is suing the city, claiming he was unfairly passed over for promotions based upon his race.

Sammie L. Coleman, who is Black, has been employed by the Division of Streets, Bridges and Harbor since Oct. 1994. He’s suing the city for discrimination and retaliation claims.

In July 2017, Coleman filed a charge of race-based discrimination against the city for refusing to promote him to the position of alternate general foreman and instead promoting a less-qualified white person. The Ohio Civil Rights Commission found there was probable cause to believe the city had “engaged in discriminatory and retaliatory practices.”

A little more than two years later, Coleman again applied for the position fo alternate general foreman in Oct. 2019. He was again denied the promotion, and once again, the Ohio Civil Rights Commission found probable cause that the city had engaged in discriminatory practices.

According to the lawsuit, Coleman was told he would never be promoted as long as he wore his hair in an Afro style while being referred to as “Mokey” and “Don King.”

The white man who was promoted over Coleman in 2019 was in disciplinary mode on a last chance agreement for two years at the time. The lawsuit said the city had a history of choosing this particular candidate over Black employees for assignment.

