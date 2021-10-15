Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

City employee files lawsuit claiming discrimination in workplace

One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A City of Toledo employee is suing the city, claiming he was unfairly passed over for promotions based upon his race.

Sammie L. Coleman, who is Black, has been employed by the Division of Streets, Bridges and Harbor since Oct. 1994. He’s suing the city for discrimination and retaliation claims.

In July 2017, Coleman filed a charge of race-based discrimination against the city for refusing to promote him to the position of alternate general foreman and instead promoting a less-qualified white person. The Ohio Civil Rights Commission found there was probable cause to believe the city had “engaged in discriminatory and retaliatory practices.”

A little more than two years later, Coleman again applied for the position fo alternate general foreman in Oct. 2019. He was again denied the promotion, and once again, the Ohio Civil Rights Commission found probable cause that the city had engaged in discriminatory practices.

According to the lawsuit, Coleman was told he would never be promoted as long as he wore his hair in an Afro style while being referred to as “Mokey” and “Don King.”

The white man who was promoted over Coleman in 2019 was in disciplinary mode on a last chance agreement for two years at the time. The lawsuit said the city had a history of choosing this particular candidate over Black employees for assignment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured after a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Driver facing charges after two-car crash in Maumee
On December 6, 2018, officers were called to a building behind The Rock Church off Airport...
Toledo man indicted for running funeral home without a license
Ryan Zam, 32, was shot and killed on Monday, October 4, in Toledo.
Suspect arrested in Consaul St. murder
TPD investigating shooting at plasma donation center
TPD investigating shooting at plasma donation center
BG man accused of practicing medicine without license
Bowling Green man accused of practicing medicine without license

Latest News

The university is asking faculty and staff to be aware of the rise in attempted suicides.
UT Addresses Increased Suicide Attempts
Toledo Christian's Maggie McWhinnie making a name for herself
Toledo Christian's Maggie McWhinnie making a name for herself
Toledo Christian's Maggie McWhinnie is the 13abc Athlete of the Week
Toledo Christian’s Maggie McWhinnie making a name for herself
A study shows the average care facility in Ohio has 19 open positions.
Nearly every nursing home in Ohio facing staff shortage