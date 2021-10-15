Traffic
FDA approves vape to quit smoking; doctor urges caution

By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FDA gave approval this week to three vaping products, but a doctor at Mercy Health St. Vincent says you should approach with caution.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that the Vuse Solo vaping device, and its accessories, are authorized to be marketed as smoking cessation products. Approval may sound like a positive thing, but this is actually a part of a crackdown on teen vaping.

“The first part of this is that they banned flavored products, e-cigarettes, with the exception of menthol, and that actually led to a significant reduction in teen usage of vaping,” says Dr. James Tita, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Health St. Vincent.

Now the FDA is looking at the way companies market their vaping products. The Vuse Solo manufacturer-provided data that showed that its product can be used to help people quit smoking. And the marketing campaign is the first to be approved as “appropriate for the protection of public health,” according to the FDA.

“For patients who are addicted to nicotine who are trying to quit, it’s a reasonable strategy,” says Dr. Tita.

However, this does not prevent stores from selling to young people, so vape regulation is a balancing act between the potential benefits and potential harm.

“If you’ve never smoked, vaping is not good because it potentially can lead you to become addicted to nicotine and graduate to tobacco cigarettes,” says Dr. Tita.

The FDA has not yet decided whether or not to grant approval to vaping market leader, Juul.

