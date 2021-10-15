Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Former Henry Co. Sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to multiple felonies

Nicholas Pierancini pleaded guilty to eight counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Liberty Center man and former Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded guilty to multiple charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Nicholas Pierancini, 39, pleaded guilty to eight counts of felony charges, including two second-degree felonies and six fourth-degree felonies.

Pierancini was released on a personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 20. Some of the felony counts carry a sentence of up to eight years in prison. He will also need to register as a sex offender.

His lawyer declined the opportunity to comment to 13abc about the case.

Pierancini withdrew an initial plea of not guilty before pleading guilty on Sept. 9.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave as soon as the Sheriff’s Office learned of the charges in February or March, Sheriff Michael Bodenbender said. Pierancini reportedly resigned shortly after being placed on leave.

“It just floors you,” Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender said. “You just can’t fathom that somebody in our position would do something like that.”

Pierancini was also a junior high boys basketball coach at Liberty Center schools. Superintendent Richie Peters said Pierancini was a coach for 10 seasons, beginning in 2006.

Bodenbender received a call from an internet monitoring organization earlier this year, alerting his office to suspicious activity involving sexual material and minors. The IP address came back to Pierancini’s name. Bodenbender said he enlisted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate, which turned into the criminal charges against Pierancini.

Pierancini did not face a trial, instead being charged via “information,” where the defendant admits guilt to the charges without an indictment or jury trial. The case was prosecuted by an independent prosecutor out of Delaware County, Melissa Schifeel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured after a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Driver facing charges after two-car crash in Maumee
On December 6, 2018, officers were called to a building behind The Rock Church off Airport...
Toledo man indicted for running funeral home without a license
Ryan Zam, 32, was shot and killed on Monday, October 4, in Toledo.
Suspect arrested in Consaul St. murder
Multiple officers are on the scene of a shooting on the 1100 block of Montrose Thursday night.
18-year-old victim in Montrose shooting dies
TPD investigating shooting at plasma donation center
TPD investigating shooting at plasma donation center

Latest News

Henry Co. Sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to multiple felonies
Former Henry Co. Sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to multiple felonies
Clock tower
UT addresses uptick in suicide attempts among students
Montrose shooting victim dies
Victim in Montrose shooting dies
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
City employee files lawsuit claiming discrimination in workplace