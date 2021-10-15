Former Henry Co. Sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to multiple felonies

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Liberty Center man and former Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded guilty to multiple charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Nicholas Pierancini, 39, pleaded guilty to eight counts of felony charges, including two second-degree felonies and six fourth-degree felonies.

Pierancini was released on a personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 20. Some of the felony counts carry a sentence of up to eight years in prison. He will also need to register as a sex offender.

His lawyer declined the opportunity to comment to 13abc about the case.

Pierancini withdrew an initial plea of not guilty before pleading guilty on Sept. 9.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave as soon as the Sheriff’s Office learned of the charges in February or March, Sheriff Michael Bodenbender said. Pierancini reportedly resigned shortly after being placed on leave.

“It just floors you,” Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender said. “You just can’t fathom that somebody in our position would do something like that.”

Pierancini was also a junior high boys basketball coach at Liberty Center schools. Superintendent Richie Peters said Pierancini was a coach for 10 seasons, beginning in 2006.

Bodenbender received a call from an internet monitoring organization earlier this year, alerting his office to suspicious activity involving sexual material and minors. The IP address came back to Pierancini’s name. Bodenbender said he enlisted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate, which turned into the criminal charges against Pierancini.

Pierancini did not face a trial, instead being charged via “information,” where the defendant admits guilt to the charges without an indictment or jury trial. The case was prosecuted by an independent prosecutor out of Delaware County, Melissa Schifeel.

