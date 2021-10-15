Traffic
It’s Global Handwashing Day

Global Handwashing Day reminds people to clean their hands.
Global Handwashing Day reminds people to clean their hands.(Chase Bachman)
By Chase Bachman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oct. 15 is Global Handwashing day, and now may be as good a time as ever to remind people to wash your hands.

Global Handwashing Day was created in 2008 by the Global Handwashing Partnership to encourage people to lather up their hands with soap and water. The day is used to spread awareness about clean hands and their benefits.

Washing your hands may not seem like it makes much of a difference, but doing so can save lives.

“Everything we do involves touching. Obviously we use our hands for everything. When we’re washing our hands we’re able to shed those germs,” Unison Health registered nurse Nathan Stroble said.

Hand washing can be especially important during a pandemic, and Stroble says despite covid spreading mostly through droplets in the air, washing your hands can help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Continuing to wash your hands routinely is a really good habit, specifically for COVID-19,” Stroble said.

So what is the best way to wash your hands?

Stroble says to start by wetting your hands. Once they’re thoroughly wet, apply some soap and scrub for at least 20 seconds. A good way to know you’re scrubbing for 20 seconds is to sing the happy birthday song. After 20 seconds, rinse your hands, and grab a clean towel or paper towel and completely dry your hands.

The Global Handwashing Partnership says washing your hands is one of the most cost-effective ways to prevent infections.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

