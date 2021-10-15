Nearly every nursing home in Ohio facing staff shortage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Healthcare Association conducted a survey where they found that care facilities across the state are struggling with staffing issues.

“It’s a real challenge, it’s a number one issue that our members are facing right now. As an association we are trying to find solution for our members but its really, really challenging.,” says Pete Van Runkle, the Executive Director of the Ohio Healthcare Association.

Van Runkle says the Healthcare Association found that at the time of the survey the average skilled nursing facility in the state had 19 open positions they are struggling to fill. And that number is a lot considering the average facility has around 100 employees.

“I’ve heard a number of stories about where we have had to reduce our capacity, because we just can’t take care of as many people.”

“Staffing is the most important factor in our resident’s quality of care,” says Tyler Wehring, the Executive Director of The Lakes of Sylvania. “It has been hard on them the last year, through COVID. It has really been up to us to be here for them through this difficult time.”

For anyone interested in a job at The Lakes of Sylvania, click here.

