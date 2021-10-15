October 15th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Another round of scattered showers and storms is likely from 3-8pm today. A few storms could become strong to severe mainly east of I-75. There is a slight risk out for severe weather in our eastern counties. Damaging winds, small hail, and an isolated tornado are the main concerns. Highs today will vary from the 60s west of I-75 to the mid 70s east of I-75. Rain is likely tonight, but showers should be out shortly after daybreak on Saturday. Highs over the weekend will be around 60. Most of next week will be sunny with highs in the 60s to around 70.

