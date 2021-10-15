Report: Solheim Cup brings in $40 million to Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The figures are in, and The Solheim Cup was a huge economic success for the city of Toledo and the entire region.

According to a report from Destination Toledo and the LPGA, the economic impact from the international women’s golf tournament and surrounding events was $40 million and more than $900,000 in local taxes.

The report used a professional sports model to calculate the spending of the attendees. The event was held from Aug. 31-Sept. 6 at the Inverness Club.

“I am extremely proud of the record-breaking Solheim Cup Toledo hosted. Our residents and visitors enjoyed every aspect of this amazing event,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “With $40 million in economic impact, we will continue the positive momentum for years to come.”

It had previously been reported that the tournament, which pitted teams from the United States and Europe, brought 130,000 fans, a new record for The Solheim Cup.

