Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Report: Solheim Cup brings in $40 million to Toledo area

Team USA fans watch Friday's practice session at the Solheim Cup.
Team USA fans watch Friday's practice session at the Solheim Cup.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The figures are in, and The Solheim Cup was a huge economic success for the city of Toledo and the entire region.

According to a report from Destination Toledo and the LPGA, the economic impact from the international women’s golf tournament and surrounding events was $40 million and more than $900,000 in local taxes.

The report used a professional sports model to calculate the spending of the attendees. The event was held from Aug. 31-Sept. 6 at the Inverness Club.

According to a report, The Solheim Cup brought in $40 million to Toledo.
According to a report, The Solheim Cup brought in $40 million to Toledo.(City of Toledo)

“I am extremely proud of the record-breaking Solheim Cup Toledo hosted.  Our residents and visitors enjoyed every aspect of this amazing event,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.  “With $40 million in economic impact, we will continue the positive momentum for years to come.”

It had previously been reported that the tournament, which pitted teams from the United States and Europe, brought 130,000 fans, a new record for The Solheim Cup.

This year’s tournament brought 130,000 people to Inverness. a new record for the Solheim Cup.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured after a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Driver facing charges after two-car crash in Maumee
On December 6, 2018, officers were called to a building behind The Rock Church off Airport...
Toledo man indicted for running funeral home without a license
Ryan Zam, 32, was shot and killed on Monday, October 4, in Toledo.
Suspect arrested in Consaul St. murder
Multiple officers are on the scene of a shooting on the 1100 block of Montrose Thursday night.
18-year-old victim in Montrose shooting dies
TPD investigating shooting at plasma donation center
TPD investigating shooting at plasma donation center

Latest News

Toledo and the Inverness Club shined over the weekend
“Spectacular” Solheim Cup a hit for Toledo, Inverness Club
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Spectators reflect on a fabulous weekend at Inverness
The festival is deigned to spread the wealth of the Solheim Cup into the Vistula neighborhood.
The Solheim Cup: Spreading the wealth to the Vistula neighborhood
Toledo takes center stage for international golf on Solheim Cup day one
Toledo takes center stage for international golf on Solheim Cup day one