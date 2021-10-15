Traffic
Restaurant workers caught on camera retrieving discarded meat from dumpster

A manager at New China Chef says they were getting the containers, not the food
A sanitarian with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department took this photo, documenting what appeared to be a worker at New China Chef retrieving discarded meat from a dumpster.(Toledo-Lucas County Health Department)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department show what a sanitarian saw after a health inspection Sept 27, 2021, at New China Chef in the Shops at Arrowhead Point at the corner of Perrysburg-Holland and Heatherdowns.

According to the report, the sanitarian, “Observed a bowl of raw beef holding at 73 degrees Observed a tub of raw chicken stored on the floor, under the prep table, holding at 55 degrees. Observed raw beef, raw shrimp, raw chicken, raw shell eggs, and cut cabbage in the make table, holding at 46.7 degrees. PIC placed the make table item in the walk-in cooler and initially discarded the beef and chicken into the dumpster outside. Observed the PIC and another employee pulling the beef and chicken out of the dumpster and taking it back into the facility (images attached). Discarded the beef and chicken a second time and had the PIC pour bleach on it to ensure it was not retrieved a second time.”

Photos taken from a vehicle behind the building show the sanitarian’s vantage point. The report goes on to state:

After completing the inspection, the person in charge and another employee were observed going into the dumpster and taking the discarded raw beef and raw chicken out and back into the facility. Upon going back into the facility to ensure public safety and that the items were taken back out immediately, it was observed that the wantons discarded into the garbage can were also pulled out and appeared to be being made ready for storage/service. All items were taken out to the dumpster again and bleach was poured on them to ensure the facility would not take them out of the trash a second time and attempt to serve them to the public.

Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Department

13abc spoke to a manager of New China Chef over the phone. He says workers were not retrieving the meat, they were bringing back the containers holding the meat so they could be reused at the restaurant.

As for the wontons, the manager never mentioned them.

