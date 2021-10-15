Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance Application opens Monday

The 13abc “Hope for the Holidays” toy drive is just around the corner!
It's open for 7 days only(WTVG)
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re halfway through October and Christmas will be here before we know it. At 13abc, Christmas means the “Hope for the Holidays” toy drive with the Salvation Army. But to actually get toys and food assistance, people must fill out the Christmas assistance form.

The Salvation Army is opening up their Christmas assistance application on Monday, October 18th and applicants can fill out the form until Monday, October 25th.

Major Tom Duperree is the area commander of the Salvation Army of Greater Toledo, and he said that almost everyone who applies will be given Christmas assistance in the form of toys and food. “Not only are we interested in them being able to buy the food that they want on their dinner table at Christmas, but they get to participate in the process too. They can come into the toy shop and shop for the toys for their children, they know them better than we do.”

Toys will be provided for kids 12 and under, but if your kids are older or you don’t have any kids, you can still get food assistance. The Salvation Army will give you a Kroger gift card. Major Duperree said this help is only possible because of the amazing people of Toledo. “It’s the generosity of the community, it’s the response of neighbors coming out to help others in need, that’s probably the most uplifting part of this. Toledoans never allow their neighbors that are in need to go without.”

If you want to apply to get assistance this Christmas, there is just a simple online form for you to fill out. But if you don’t have access to the internet, don’t worry.

“We have computers, we have means for people to come in and sign up, so if they just come to us and want to do it from here, there’s not a problem with that, we want to help them in that way,” said Major Duperree.

The link goes live on Monday, October 18th, and people can apply through the following Monday -- the 25th.

And again, to be able to get those presents at the toy drive, you’ve got to fill out this application.

Here is the link: salvationarmyassistance.org

