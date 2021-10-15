Suspect in shooting arrested by SWAT, Gang Task Force

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old Toledo man wanted for shooting at someone was arrested Thursday afternoon after Toledo Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Southard Ave.

Michael Barbour was wanted for shooting at a victim on Monday while he was sitting outside his child’s home in Toledo. Barbour was wanted on a felonious assault charge.

On Thursday, a judge signed a search warrant for the residence near UpTown in Toledo. Members of TPD Investigative Services, SWAT, and the Gang task force executed the search warrant around 2:40 p.m. Barbour was the only one inside the apartment at the time.

Barbour was taken into custody. There were no reported injuries during the incident.

A search of the apartment yielded an AK rifle, numerous magazines, and ammunition, according to Toledo Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.