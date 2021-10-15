Suspect in shooting arrested by SWAT, Gang Task Force

Traffic
Michael Barbour was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting at someone on Monday, Oct. 11.
Michael Barbour was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting at someone on Monday, Oct. 11.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old Toledo man wanted for shooting at someone was arrested Thursday afternoon after Toledo Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Southard Ave.

Michael Barbour was wanted for shooting at a victim on Monday while he was sitting outside his child’s home in Toledo. Barbour was wanted on a felonious assault charge.

On Thursday, a judge signed a search warrant for the residence near UpTown in Toledo. Members of TPD Investigative Services, SWAT, and the Gang task force executed the search warrant around 2:40 p.m. Barbour was the only one inside the apartment at the time.

Barbour was taken into custody. There were no reported injuries during the incident.

A search of the apartment yielded an AK rifle, numerous magazines, and ammunition, according to Toledo Police.

