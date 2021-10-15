Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Toledo Christian’s Maggie McWhinnie making a name for herself

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was a time when Maggie McWhinnie considered no longer playing volleyball, but her patience led to persistence.

“For a long time, I had a bad relationship with volleyball and I really didn’t like the sport all together. Which was really heartbreaking, because I liked it a lot as a child. And then I hit high school and the transition of the intensity really threw me off. I’ve never been one to back down from something like that so I stuck with it, but it was really challenging,” said the senior.

“To have someone like Maggie who is competitive and loves to use to intellect in the game and she just loves the game. To takes things that were frustrating for her and to be able to work with her to make her passionate has been really fun,” added Head Coach Alexandra Barringer

From there Maggie rediscovered her love of the sport. Now the senior serves as a leader, using that passion to impact others.

“I’ve been waiting to step into this position of leadership for a really long time. It’s always been my dream to be team captain as a senior. It’s a lot more challenging than I thought it was going to be.” said McWhinnie.

However, it’s a challenge she has accepted with poise. McWhinnie comes from a family of leaders at Toledo Christian.

“My family has been nothing but supportive, because my brother knows exactly what that feels like. He’s been helping me through that, helping me with the struggles the come with being the person that people look to.”

McWhinnie and the Eagles wrap up the regular season on Saturday against Evergreen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

