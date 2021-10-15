Traffic
TPD investigating shooting on Montrose

Multiple officers are on the scene of a shooting on the 1100 block of Montrose Thursday night.
Multiple officers are on the scene of a shooting on the 1100 block of Montrose Thursday night.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple officers are on the scene of a shooting on the 1100 block of Montrose Thursday night.

And individual was seen being taken away in an ambulance.

A perimeter has been formed around several homes with crime tape.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

