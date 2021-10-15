TPD investigating shooting on Montrose
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple officers are on the scene of a shooting on the 1100 block of Montrose Thursday night.
And individual was seen being taken away in an ambulance.
A perimeter has been formed around several homes with crime tape.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information when it is made available.
