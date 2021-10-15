Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Unkempt alley causing safety concerns for neighbors

Neighbors say the city of Toledo is responsible for cleaning it up.
Neighbors say the city of Toledo is responsible for cleaning it up.(WTVG)
By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “I feel neglected somewhat. I feel that the city could do a better job,” says Leonard, a homeowner in Toledo.

Leonard moved to Toledo 6 months ago as a first-time homeowner. He’s putting all his time and money into his new home.

Soon after he moved in, he started calling the city to fix the space behind his house. You can see on the Lucas County Auditor’s website that space is technically an alley behind the home, but only half the alley was actually paved, leaving the rest a mess of overgrown shrubbery and weeds.

“I’ve been trying to get the city to help for over six months now,” says Leonard.

One of the trees leans precariously over his home. The others are growing simultaneously into the utility pole above and the gas line below.

“I’m scared of the trees catching on fire as well as the trees falling onto the house,” says Leonard.

Leonard says the foundation of his home was bowing, a $9,000 repair.

“The gravity of the slope, the gravity and the snow pack, pushes down into the foundation, and it’s pushing the house down the slope of the hill,” he says.

He feels these problems deserve immediate attention, so he reached out for help.

“I had contacted Toledo Edison and they said it’s the city, and the city says it’s the energy company,” he says.

The city did eventually come and cut down one tree, but said the rest of the mess is someone else’s problem.

“The forestry department is telling me it’s the ground crew that’s supposed to clean up the alley,” he says.

A city spokesperson tells 13abc that the city is looking into the issue and will get back to us with a response.

Do you have a nuisance in your neighborhood? Email kayla.molander@13abc.com to see if we can help you.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers spotted the crash while patrolling the area
One person dead after car crashes into Lucas County Rec Center
There are 2,000 different kinds of wild mushrooms in Ohio
Mushrooms are sprouting up in yards all over the region
Two people were injured after a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Driver facing charges after two-car crash in Maumee
Maumee Bay Damage
Quick-aging Maumee Bay State Park facility due for upgrades
This Old West End home is ready to be renovated
Rare Spanish-style Toledo home saved from demolition

Latest News

The university is asking faculty and staff to be aware of the rise in attempted suicides.
UT Addresses Increased Suicide Attempts
Toledo Christian's Maggie McWhinnie making a name for herself
Toledo Christian's Maggie McWhinnie making a name for herself
Toledo Christian's Maggie McWhinnie is the 13abc Athlete of the Week
Toledo Christian’s Maggie McWhinnie making a name for herself
A study shows the average care facility in Ohio has 19 open positions.
Nearly every nursing home in Ohio facing staff shortage
The Ohio Healthcare Association conducted a survey and found that the average skilled care...
Care facility staffing shortage in Ohio