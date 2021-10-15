Unkempt alley causing safety concerns for neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “I feel neglected somewhat. I feel that the city could do a better job,” says Leonard, a homeowner in Toledo.

Leonard moved to Toledo 6 months ago as a first-time homeowner. He’s putting all his time and money into his new home.

Soon after he moved in, he started calling the city to fix the space behind his house. You can see on the Lucas County Auditor’s website that space is technically an alley behind the home, but only half the alley was actually paved, leaving the rest a mess of overgrown shrubbery and weeds.

“I’ve been trying to get the city to help for over six months now,” says Leonard.

One of the trees leans precariously over his home. The others are growing simultaneously into the utility pole above and the gas line below.

“I’m scared of the trees catching on fire as well as the trees falling onto the house,” says Leonard.

Leonard says the foundation of his home was bowing, a $9,000 repair.

“The gravity of the slope, the gravity and the snow pack, pushes down into the foundation, and it’s pushing the house down the slope of the hill,” he says.

He feels these problems deserve immediate attention, so he reached out for help.

“I had contacted Toledo Edison and they said it’s the city, and the city says it’s the energy company,” he says.

The city did eventually come and cut down one tree, but said the rest of the mess is someone else’s problem.

“The forestry department is telling me it’s the ground crew that’s supposed to clean up the alley,” he says.

A city spokesperson tells 13abc that the city is looking into the issue and will get back to us with a response.

