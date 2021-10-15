Traffic
UT addresses uptick in suicide attempts among students

Experts say the trend across the country is partly due to the stress of the pandemic
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is reporting an increase in attempted suicides, which is in line with a nationwide trend. Administrators are reaching out to faculty and staff in an email, asking them to watch for warning signs and steer students toward the proper resources.

“I’ve seen a lot of burnout from students. I know I’ve been very overworked and I get burnt out very quickly,” says Kara Lesinszki, 22, a senior at UT. Even with students on Fall break, Lesinszki says there’s still a sense of pressure. Many students are once again in the classroom, in person, for the first time in more than a year.

Lesinszki says she’s not surprised to hear the university is reporting an uptick in attempted suicides.

“Like I said, I feel like kids aren’t really getting that breath they really need and they may not have had time to process what they were going through. So, I think all of that anxiety and the stressers are getting to them and they may have just decided that it’s been enough for them, which is very, very sad,” she adds.

UT emailed staff links to resources for students who may need mental health counseling and support. No students have taken their lives this semester at The University of Toledo.

