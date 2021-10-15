Young mullet champion donates prize money to help foster care groups, inspires others

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An 11-year-old is using his golden locks to create awareness for a cause close to his heart.

In the battle of the best mullet in the nation, Allan Baltz took home the prize in the kids’ division, KAIT reported.

Allan is donating the $2,500 prize for winning the mullet competition to two foster care organizations in Arkansas, Project Zero and Together We Foster.

“Well, I know how it feels to be in foster care, so I thought maybe it would be sweet to do it,” said Allan.

He has also inspired others to donate to foster care, sharing his cause on social media during voting for the contest.

As of Thursday, more than $3,000 had been given in donations to the organizations in honor of Allan and his mullet.

He got over 25,000 votes in the competition and with his prize money has raised over $5,000 for foster care so far.

Allan said he hopes the money helps kids in foster care get what they need.

“It made me feel really happy for those kids,” said Allan.

Allan started growing his mullet for fun during quarantine last year.

When he was first told about the USA Mullet Championship, mom Lesli Baltz said Allan wasn’t really interested “until he found out there was money involved, to which he quickly said, ‘Well, I could do it and give the money to kids in foster care.’”

Allan and his twin sister, Alice, were both in foster care before being adopted in 2015.

Baltz said Allan and Alice have both found ways to give back to foster care organizations ever since.

“They’ve done diapers and wipes for birthday gifts instead of gifts from friends for several years, and so this is who he is, and it’s just really cool that other people get to see it, too,” she said.

Together We Foster Director Lindsay Roberts said seeing Allan succeed in helping his community means a lot.

“It’s just exciting for kids, you know. It shows us what our future can be like with kids like Allan here to help,” said Roberts.

Roberts said this unusual competition shows just how many ways there are to give back to others.

“I think it’s just helped people realize you don’t have to be a foster parent to help,” said Roberts. “There are other ways that you can help. You can donate and you can just be an advocate for the kids that are in foster care.”

To donate to or learn more about Project Zero, click here.

To donate to or learn more about Together We Foster, click here.

