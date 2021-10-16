Confirmed tornado touchdown in Sandusky county on Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak tornado briefly touched down near Vickery, OH in Sandusky county on Friday, October 15th. The tornado was rated an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, the lowest of the six levels on the scale, for winds up to 85 mph. The tornado touched down at 3:42pm EDT just north of the intersection of Vickery Road and Whitmore Road and tracked 0.3 miles to the east-northeast. The damage path caused by the tornado was 50 yards wide, and it lifted at 3:45pm EDT. No fatalities or injuries were reported, but the tornado did damage a home with shingles and blew of parts of a flat wood roof. It also moved a wooden deck several feet, pushed a detached garage off its foundation, and uprooted several trees.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.