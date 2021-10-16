Fire tears through home where 18-year-old was shot and killed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire Friday night has rendered the home where an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday uninhabitable.

The fire at the home in the 1100 block of Montrose in Toledo was spotted by a Toledo police officer on patrol in the area. A spokesperson for the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says the home is not safe and an arson investigator has been called in to investigate.

The fire also spread to an adjacent home but did minimal damage.

Davon Butler was shot in that home just after 10:30 pm Thursday night, not quite 24 hours before the fire. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office says Butler died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

No information has been released as to the cause of the fire, whether there were any injuries, or if it is connected to the shooting.

