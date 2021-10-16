Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Fire tears through home where 18-year-old was shot and killed

By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire Friday night has rendered the home where an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday uninhabitable.

The fire at the home in the 1100 block of Montrose in Toledo was spotted by a Toledo police officer on patrol in the area. A spokesperson for the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says the home is not safe and an arson investigator has been called in to investigate.

The fire also spread to an adjacent home but did minimal damage.

Davon Butler was shot in that home just after 10:30 pm Thursday night, not quite 24 hours before the fire. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office says Butler died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

No information has been released as to the cause of the fire, whether there were any injuries, or if it is connected to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple officers are on the scene of a shooting on the 1100 block of Montrose Thursday night.
18-year-old victim in Montrose shooting dies
Ryan Zam, 32, was shot and killed on Monday, October 4, in Toledo.
Bond set for homicide suspect in Consaul St. shooting
On December 6, 2018, officers were called to a building behind The Rock Church off Airport...
Toledo man indicted for running funeral home without a license
Two people were injured after a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Driver facing charges after two-car crash in Maumee
A semi pins a passenger car on I-75S at the ramp to I-475W.
Driver seriously injured after car pinned beneath semi

Latest News

The Salvation Army is opening up the form on Monday
Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Application Opens Soon
Metroparks Meetup: The haunted history of Providence
Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey
On the Organ Trail
This Wednesday, June 18, 2014 file photo shows VUSE Digital Vapor Cigarette packaging during a...
FDA approves vape to quit smoking; doctor urges caution