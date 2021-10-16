“A Kid Again” helps families with critically ill children

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - “A Kid Again” is a non-profit organization that helps families with critically ill children and takes them on what they call “adventures.”

On Saturday, they had their Fall Festival “adventure,” complete with pumpkin painting, hot dogs, and an all-inclusive playground.

The organization plans these “adventures” and cost the families absolutely nothing.

“You know, it’s expensive to raise a critically ill child. On average, it’s 400 to 600-thousand dollars a year. Our adventures are completely cost free, so going to Cedar Point for a family is kind of out of the cards, going to an Indians game, not so affordable. So what we do is take them out, we plan it, parents don’t have to worry about anything,” said Christine Bucknell, the executive director of A Kid Again’s Northern Ohio region.

The Moss family is especially grateful for these adventures; their daughter Ivy is a cancer survivor who is now facing some other health challenges.

They’ve been at multiple appointments a week for Ivy and their other children, and they said the Fall Festival was exactly what they needed.

“To be able to take a deep breath and enjoy time together and not have to worry about planning it or paying for it, it’s just a brief bit of hope in between all the hard times,” said Ivy’s mom Erin Moss

“It’s a nice break from all the doctors appointments and travel,” said dad Calvin Moss.

Since Ivy’s diagnosis in 2015, they’ve been able to go on many fun-filled adventures, but they said it was hard during the pandemic.

So, to brighten everyone’s spirits, Ivy got creative.

“Ivy made them a huge thank you card during Covid,” said Erin.

“And they said they’ll hang it up,” said Ivy

“They hung it up in the office. It was an adventure in the box because we couldn’t get together and we were sad to miss all the adventures,” Erin finished.

If you have a critically ill child, you can enroll your family with “A Kid Again” and be able to go on fun adventures -- like the Fall Fest.

Here is the link to their website: https://akidagain.org/chapter/northern-ohio-chapter/

