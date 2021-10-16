Traffic
Oct. 16, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

Cool conditions will persist through the weekend as we dry out.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Morning showers, giving way to some sunshine this afternoon. A few sprinkles still possible through the day. Much cooler and breezy. High 58. TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Chilly. Low 43. SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Still cool and breezy. High 62. EXTENDED: Dry conditions will persist Monday through early Wednesday, with showers possible Wednesday night through Friday. Highs will warm to the upper 60s to low 70s through mid-week, then cool back to 60 for Friday.

