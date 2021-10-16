One person shot after rollover crash in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot after a rollover crash in Toledo early Saturday morning.

Toledo Police responded to a crash shortly after 3 a.m. on Waggoner and Detroit.

According to police, a person involved in the crash was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

The condition of that person is unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.