One person shot after rollover crash in Toledo

Toledo Police responded to a crash shortly after 3 a.m. on Waggoner and Detroit.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot after a rollover crash in Toledo early Saturday morning.

Toledo Police responded to a crash shortly after 3 a.m. on Waggoner and Detroit.

According to police, a person involved in the crash was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

The condition of that person is unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and the shooting.

