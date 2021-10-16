One person shot after rollover crash in Toledo
Toledo Police responded to a crash shortly after 3 a.m. on Waggoner and Detroit.
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot after a rollover crash in Toledo early Saturday morning.
According to police, a person involved in the crash was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.
The condition of that person is unknown.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash and the shooting.
