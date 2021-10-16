Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Persistent water vapor found on one of Jupiter’s moons

NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a...
NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of the Europa's atmosphere.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have found evidence of water in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.

NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of the Europa’s atmosphere.

Interestingly, the water vapor was only present in one hemisphere. It’s unknown why that’s the case.

Researchers used Hubble’s ultraviolet imaging to make the discovery.

NASA said Europa has a very smooth surface and the solid ice crust looks like cracked eggshell.

The interior has a global ocean with more water than found on Earth and could possibly harbor life.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi pins a passenger car on I-75S at the ramp to I-475W.
Driver seriously injured after car pinned beneath semi
A sanitarian with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department took this photo, documenting what...
Restaurant workers caught on camera retrieving discarded meat from dumpster
Multiple officers are on the scene of a shooting on the 1100 block of Montrose Thursday night.
18-year-old victim in Montrose shooting dies
A fire broke out at the same home where an 18-year-old was shot and killed the night before.
Fire tears through home where 18-year-old was shot and killed
Ryan Zam, 32, was shot and killed on Monday, October 4, in Toledo.
Bond set for homicide suspect in Consaul St. shooting

Latest News

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Amber Alert: Milwaukee police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Platinum Filament 5k Costume Run & Music Fest
Platinum Filament 5k Costume Run & Music Fest
Families gathered in Perrysburg for fall fun
“A Kid Again” helps families with critically ill children