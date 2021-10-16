Small Craft Advisory; Modified Ferry Services on Lake Erie

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Small Craft Advisory is in place along the Lake Erie shoreline, from the Michigan waters of Lake Erie to Toledo and east to Pennsylvania, through at least Sunday morning. Winds up to 25 knots and waves up to seven feet are expected later today, and those conditions have prompted the Lake Erie ferry services to modify their schedules.

On Friday, leaders with the Jet Express posted to Facebook that it would be running on a modified schedule because of high wind and wave conditions later today. The post noted that trips during the daytime today and Sunday would not be impacted:

Leaders with the Miller Ferry announced on Facebook early Saturday morning that services to Put-in-Bay and Middle Bass were put on hold “until conditions improved” at the Catawba Dock. Around 10 AM, it was announced that the ferry would resume leaving Put-in-Bay and Catawba at 10:30 AM, and Middle Bass would resume leaving Middle Bass at 10:45 AM, and leaving Catawba at 11:45 AM.

The Small Craft Advisory is in place through 4 AM Sunday for the nearshore waters from Maumee Bay to the Islands, where waves are expected to peak at four feet. The Advisory extends through 4 AM Monday morning nearshore from the Islands to Vermillion, where waves could peak at seven feet.

