Toledo Walleye back on the ice after a near 2 year absence

The last time the Walleye played was in March of 2020, and Downtown Toledo is excited to have the team back.
(Source: Toledo Walleye)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It has been almost 2 years since the Toledo Walleye played their last game. Saturday the 16th, the team will be returning to Huntington Center to face off against the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:15.

“There is a little bit of some angst, but positive angst,” says team General Manager, Neil Neukam about returning to the ice. “I think people are excited from the staff, the players, and the coaching staff. Even the fan base. I think people have been chomping to get back to some normalcy and get back to the Huntington Center...”

Neukam says that preseason games are not usually packed events, but having been so long since the last game the team has high expectations,

“Right now we are up over 5000 people that tickets are paid for. So we are hoping for a nice turnout.”

Businesses in Downtown Toledo say they are ready to see hockey fans return to the streets.

“I am very excited. I mean I am excited personally, I am going to go to some of the games. And I’m excited for more business downtown,” says Scott Gieger, the Assistant General Manager at the Tin Can Bar.

Tickets for the Walleye’s preseason game are still available, you can buy yours here.

