10/16: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Dry and sunny the next few days with gradually warming temps.
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mostly sunny for Sunday but cool and breezy with highs in the low to mid-60s. Clear and chilly for Sunday night with lows in the mid-40s. Mainly sunny for Monday with highs in the mid-60s. More sunshine for Tuesday with highs around 70. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 70s, but late in the day and into Wednesday night there will be a chance for a few showers. The chance for showers continues into Thursday with more clouds than sun and highs in the mid-60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs back down to 60. Chilly but dry next Saturday with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

